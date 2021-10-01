New cleanliness project for Kozhikode to be launched on October 2

‘Azhakeriya Nammude Kozhikode’, a project to make Kozhikode free of waste, being implemented by Inter Agency Group, a collective of voluntary organisations in the district, in association with the Kozhikode district administration, begins on Saturday.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy and Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed will launch the project on the Railway Station Link Road premises at 10.30 a.m. Cleaning and renovation of the Link Road is the first undertaking of the project, which will later be extended to other parts of the district.

The project is being implemented with the help of various agencies such as Kozhikode Corporation, government departments, traders, taxi and autorickshaw drivers, hotels, and local people. They will be in charge of upkeep and maintenance of the renovated road henceforth.

Architect Junaid Akmal is the chief designer of the project.