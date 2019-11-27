Kozhikode

‘Need more study on Malabar’s brotherhood tradition’

more-in

Ophira Gamliel, historian, has stressed the need for studies on the historical connection between the global Muslim community and Kerala of yore.

Delivering the keynote address at a two-day seminar at MAMO College, Manassery, near Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Wednesday, she pointed out that historians had traced an inherent link between the literature in Arabi-Malayalam, a variant form of the Arabic script for writing Malayalam, and the global Muslim community. Ms. Gamliel, a lecturer in South Asian Religions at School of Critical Studies, University of Glasgow, Scotland, is the author of Judaism in South India CA 900-1950s: Relocating Malabar Jewry.

Earlier, inaugurating the seminar, historian M.G.S. Narayanan pointed out that the traditions of brotherhood in Malabar’s history required more regional historical studies. Scholars presented papers on ‘reimagining Malabar history’ in other sessions. The seminar is organised by the history department of MAMO College.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 10:20:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/need-more-study-on-malabars-brotherhood-tradition/article30099746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY