NDRF team to reach Kozhikode soon
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to handle flood relief operations will soon arrive in Kozhikode district. The services of five NDRF units will be made available to Kerala on the request of the State government. Of them, three will cover Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, a press release said.
