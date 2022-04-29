National workshop on architectural design begins at NIT-C

A virtual five-day workshop on ‘Architectural design enhancement and modelling 2022’ (ADEM 2022) organised by the department of architecture and planning, National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) began on Thursday. NITC Deputy Director P.S. Sathi Devi inaugurated the workshop, which is meant for architecture aspirants and undergraduate students from various colleges and young professionals. Architect Hafeez Contractor delivered the keynote address. The workshop include lectures, hands-on training in software-based modelling, training on concepts of design, modelling, and communication.