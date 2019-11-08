MVD to tighten vigil on accident-prone routes

Noticing the increase in the number of accident deaths on some of the urban and rural bus routes, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to strengthen its flash inspections with the help of the newly recruited Safe Kerala Enforcement squad against reckless road race and use of unfit vehicles.

The field support of the police too will be sought to take spot action against erring drivers.

Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement) P.M. Shabeer says the Kozhikode-Kuttiyadi bus route, which has witnessed the highest number of such accidents, will be monitored by three MVD squads regularly considering the increasing number of road accidents and casualties on the route.

“A Motor Vehicle Inspector has been assigned to coordinate the regular inspection on the route,” he adds.

Since the beginning of the week, 67 incidents of road rule violations, mostly involving private buses, have been traced by the squad. MVD data say 22 bus drivers have been booked so far on the charges of violating speed limits and other safety guidelines.

This is in addition to the number of other major violations involving motorbike riders and tourist taxi operators.

New rules

The illegal alteration of vehicles and the fitting of music systems will be dealt with seriously. Officials say legal actions will be taken on the basis of the newly amended MVD rules.

No consideration will be given in the case of unfit vehicles. The cancellation of already scheduled trips by private buses for other events without obtaining permit too will be taken up seriously.

The public too have been urged to send visuals or images of road rule violations. Such messages that are sent to the WhatsApp number 8281786094 of MVD will prompt quick action by the squads concerned. According to MVD officials, they recently booked a driver who was founding using his mobile phone while driving, after receiving such a message.

The MVD is also planning to launch an exclusive awareness class for private bus employees at Chevayoor on Saturday.

The class will be conducted every week using a newly prepared module by road safety experts. All bus employees will have to attend the mandatory class at least once in the given time in the weeks to come.