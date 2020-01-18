Mukkom murder: Crime Branch collects evidence

Birju, 53, who was arrested by a Crime Branch (CB) squad on Thursday on the charges of murdering his mother and another partner in crime, was brought to his house at Manassery in Mukkom for collecting further evidence in the case on Friday.

CB officials said Birju was suspected of executing both the murders at his house in Manassery. It was in March 2016 that Birju allegedly murdered his mother with the help of his friend P. Ismail for grabbing her property.

Later, Ismail, the partner in the crime, too was allegedly strangulated at the same spot in June 2017. According to CB officials, Birju was annoyed with Ismail’s frequent demand for more money to hide the crime, and that he had decided to kill him.

To destroy evidence and divert inquiry, Birju had allegedly cut the victim’s body into pieces using a surgical blade and dumped them in various locations. It was the inquiry launched to identify the victim that eventually helped the special investigation team zero in on Birju and expose his suspected role in killing his own mother.

The local police had made elaborate security arrangements around the house to prevent all possible manhandling attempts on the suspect. The CB squad was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Binoy. Hundreds of local residents thronged the location to watch the proceedings.

As part of the investigation, Birju’s wife too will be grilled by the CB squad on Saturday.

She was served notice on Friday to appear before the investigation team. CB sources said they would check whether the woman had prior knowledge about the crimes.