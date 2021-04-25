Most COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode home-quarantined

District records 3,998 new cases

Amidst the rising number of COVID cases in the district, most patients not showing any symptoms is a big relief to health workers. At present, there are 29,279 COVID patients in the district, of which 23,204 patients do not have serious health risks and are quarantined in their homes. However, local bodies and vigilance committees are at their service if required. Arrangements have been made to provide alternative accommodation to patients who did not have a quarantine facility in their homes.

Fresh cases

On Sunday, the district recorded 3,998 new cases, of which eight patients recently came from other States. The source was unknown in 44 cases while 3,946 people got infected through local transmission. As many as 14,564 samples were sent for testing while 1,099 were cured and discharged on Sunday. There are 63,726 persons under observation in the district at present.

Meanwhile, strict vigil is being kept to ensure space and availability of oxygen in hospitals, anticipating further rise in the number of positive cases. Ambulances in the district will have oxygen cylinders readily available.

The district has been recording a test positivity rate above 20% continuously since April 16 and strict restrictions have been imposed in view of that. Section 144 has been declared in 454 containment zones, 94 critical containment zones and 28 local bodies in the district. The rate of spread of COVID-19 in the district is above the State average.

New block

The PMSSY Block that has been completed at the Government Medical College has started functioning on Sunday. The block consists of 160 beds in two storeys, and more wards are being set up to accommodate around 600 patients at a time.

Meanwhile, six first-line treatment centres and two second-line treatment centres have started functioning recently. Three Domicile Care Centres have opened under local bodies. Control rooms in local bodies are also functional at present.