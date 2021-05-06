More volunteers to be appointed in crematoriums

Corpn. making additional arrangements to meet emergencies

The Kozhikode Corporation has decided to make additional arrangements in all the crematoriums under its control in view of the rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the district.

At a meeting held here on Thursday, a decision was also taken to appoint additional volunteers in crematoriums to manage unexpected emergencies.

“It is a fact that the number of bodies cremated within the city limits has increased but we are well equipped to handle the situation without any trouble. There were 22 bodies to be cremated on Wednesday but it was managed without any difficulty. Till Thursday evening, there were 18 bodies,” said S. Jayasree, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Health.

She also said the existing facilities would be sufficient to meet the needs even if the cases were slightly going up in an unfortunate situation. “Yet, we will have to be prepared for unforeseen developments. The Corporation is very much aware of the task and capable of addressing it with suitable action,” she said.

Based on the latest action plan, there will be special volunteer teams to support activities at West Hill, Mavoor Road, Kannanparambu, Gotheeswaram and Puthiyapalam crematoriums. Many volunteers and social service organisations are already part of the city corporation’s trained squad.