More residents of apartment test positive

Six more residents of an apartment near Kozhikode beach have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of infected cases in the building to 11. Five others, including three children, were tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
They are suspected to have contracted the infection from a security guard who had allegedly ended his life and was found to have been infected. The newly infected persons are women aged 70, 45, and 43; men aged 32 and 22, and a 10-year-old boy.
The 70-year-old woman is from Perambra, who had reached the city in June last week to meet her daughter. A special screening was conducted in the area after the security guard’s death. The district administration has imposed restrictions on the apartment residents.
Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in Kozhikode district reached 121, with 15 more testing positive for the virus on Monday. Five others recovered from the infection too. Apart from those belonging to the apartment near Kozhikode beach, the other patients are natives of Kodenchery, Thooneri, Payyoli, Meppayyur, Eramala, and Ayanchery.
Those recovered belong to Koyilandy, Thamarassery, Maniyoor, Thalakkulathoor, and Kallayi. The number of people under observation rose to 18,750, among whom 12,440 are expatriates.
