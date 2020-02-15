More persons excluded from home quarantine

The Health Department has excluded 11 more persons from the list of people who were put under house quarantine with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection in Kozhikode district. They were removed from the list after a 28-day observation. With this, the total number of persons excluded from the list stands at 165.

As many as 239 persons are under house quarantine in Kozhikode district at present. Meanwhile, one more was put under house quarantine on Friday.

The lab results showed no signs of safety threat. Of the 30 samples sent for examination, 26 were tested negative. They also included two newly received test results on Friday.

Health Department officials said awareness campaigns would continue on social media. Similarly, ward-level campaigns will be conducted with the support of health activists to reach out maximum number of people, they added.