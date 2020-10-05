‘More govt. hospitals needed to treat COVID-19 patients’

Call to set up sufficient number of dialysis units and ICUs

With the number of active COVID-19 cases inching towards the 10,000-mark in Kozhikode, demand is rife to earmark more government hospitals for treatment in the district. There has also been a suggestion to set up more intensive care units (ICU) and start dialysis for infected persons at the hospitals.

Right now, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and the Government General Hospital alone are the designated facilities in the public sector for treating infected persons. Malabar Medical College Hospital, Ulliyeri; KMCT Medical College Hospital, Mukkom, and IQRAA International Hospital and Research Centre, Eranhipalam, are those chosen in the private sector where low-cost or free treatment is offered.

However, the number of new cases has been hovering around 1,000 in the past few days, and almost 3,000 people were found infected in the past three days alone.

A senior doctor at the MCH, who did not wish to be quoted, told The Hindu that more government hospitals would have to be designated for treating patients. Though the number of infected persons at the MCH and the General Hospital is only 325 and 280 respectively, those in need of critical care among them are less than 100. So, if at least some who are not in need of critical care can be provided treatment at other government hospitals, it will help the health apparatus to focus more on severely infected persons, he claimed.

“Also, another major area of concern among the infected population are people who have renal issues. Right now, only the MCH offers dialysis to them in the district. In view of the rise in the number of newly infected persons, more government hospitals should also have similar facilities,” he pointed out.

Another doctor at the hospital suggested that taluk hospitals and community health centres be opened up for COVID-19 treatment. They should also be equipped with ICUs. “A person with another health issue is tested positive for the virus and admitted to the MCH. Within a couple of days, the patient’s condition may become better. Such people could be sent to nearby government facilities where their condition could be monitored regularly,” he said. According to him, apart from treatment, a few infected persons may need personal attention and care. If the number of patients goes up at the MCH, providing it could be difficult, he added.