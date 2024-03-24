More drug hotspots under scanner following death of youth due to drug overdose

March 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The excise and police squads have intensified day and night patrol around a number of newly identified drug hotspots at Koyilandy and Vadakara in the district following the death of a 26-year-old youth due to drug overdose. Railway stations, bus stands, and a number of abandoned buildings are in the list of locations under round-the-clock surveillance.

According to Excise department sources, an inter-district chain of drug pushers are suspected behind the death of the youth hailing from Koyilandy’s Kuruvangad village last week. Further investigation is required to determine whether the gang has connections with other group of youngsters in the area, they reveal.

After the police intensified flash vehicle checking on national and State highways to track suspected drug pushers following a State-level directive, the drug pushers are now misusing the railway network to send the consignments. As most of such consignments are unescorted, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police are finding it difficult to track the carriers. Parcel services are also among the alternative options to bypass the flash inspections.

“There are a few abandoned buildings and isolated public properties including grounds where the anti-social elements and drug pushers secretly gather for their business. Only the police or Excise department can take action, as local residents and merchants are too scared to intervene,” says V.K. Rasheed, a textile entrepreneur from Koyilandy. The number of drug addicts and drug pushers is steadily growing despite the preventive measures taken by various enforcement agencies, he adds.

According to Excise department officers, efforts are under way to install closed-circuit television cameras at suspected drug hotspots with the support of local administrators. Funds will be earmarked soon after holding discussions with the people’s representatives and the heads of local bodies. Along with this, there will be initiatives to offer de-addiction treatment to identified from various locations, they add.