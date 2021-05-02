More curbs imposed on Central Market in Kozhikode

Restrictions have been imposed on activities at Central Market in Kozhikode city to check the spread of COVID-19. A meeting of merchants called by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed has decided to restrict wholesale business between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and retail business between 7.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Only ten vehicles will be allowed inside the market a day to unload fish. Five vehicles may be brought to the yard while the other five should be parked on the roadside.

The health inspector of the circle should be informed about the numbers of vehicles that will be brought to the market every day in advance and all employees of all vehicles should undergo health screening.

Labourers need to furnish COVID-negative certificates to be able to work in the market. A management committee comprising four labourers and the health inspector has been formed to ensure that the COVID-19 protocol is being followed in the market. Police surveillance will also be strengthened.