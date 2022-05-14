Model’s death: husband arrested on charge of cruelty

The Chevayur police have arrested T.M. Sajjad as part of their investigation into the unnatural death of his wife Shahna, who was a model. Sajjad has been charged under Sections 498 A (punishment for subjecting woman to cruelty) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigation officers said the accused would be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1 on completion of interrogation. The 31-year-old was arrested reportedly on the basis of circumstantial evidence and confidential statements by the woman’s family members.

The death of the 21-year-old model was reported on Friday morning. Though it was registered as a case of unnatural death, her family members suspected a murder attempt. There were allegedly marks of injuries on her body.

A few local residents reportedly told the police that there were frequent clashes between the couple. During interrogation, Sajjad reportedly told the police that those were mainly related to financial issues.