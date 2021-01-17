Minister hails police for service during pandemic

ISO 9001-2015 certification awarded to Town police station

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Saturday said the police force in the State had rendered commendable service, apart from their routine duty, to handle the pandemic crisis.

Speaking at an event organised to award the ISO 9001-2015 certification to the Town police station here, Mr. Ramakrishnan said efforts by the Town police to help migrant labourers and rehabilitate rough-sleepers during the pandemic times were praiseworthy.

“We should consider the police force as our own family,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan.

The Town police station was awarded the certification for implementing child-friendly projects along with the Janamaitri welfare schemes. As part of the initiative, cases pertaining to children are given special attention. A counselling unit was also launched for welfare activities.

Interestingly, it is for the first time that a police station in the country is awarded ISO certification for child-friendly services. As part of the initiative, separate seating arrangements are made for greeting children and their parents at the station. Besides, a children’s park and library too were set up.

Station House Officer A. Umesh said the Town station was also the first police station in Kerala to get ISO 9001:2008 in 2011 for its overall service excellence. He said the welfare schemes undertaken under the Janamaitri policing scheme were also considered for the latest honour.

Former Minister for Social Welfare M.K. Muneer, Mayor Beena Philip, Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav, and District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George were present at the event.

A group of invited children also joined the police to celebrate the occasion.