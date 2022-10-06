Kozhikode

Minister Ahammad Devarkovil to launch campaign against drug abuse in Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil. File.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district-level campaign against drug abuse as part of the week-long Gandhi Jayanti observance will begin in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will launch the campaign at an event to be held at the Nadakkavu Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls. An oath-taking session against substance abuse will be the highlight of the event that is being organised by the District Information Office.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will chair the function. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy would be present, a press release said.


