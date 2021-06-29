Milma to aid treatment of diabetic children of dairy farmers

The Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU) under Milma is launching a scheme to provide financial assistance for the treatment of children of dairy farmers diagnosed with type-1 diabetes. Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will virtually launch the scheme ‘Ksheera Karunya Hastham’ at 2 p.m. on July 1.

The project is expected to benefit the families of all dairy farmers, who supply milk to the co-operative societies affiliated to MRCMPU. It will help them meet the expenses for the insulin and doctor’s fees to treat type-1 diabetic children below 18 years. A first of its kind endeavour in the country, the project comes amid increasing instances of type-1 diabetes among teenagers, mostly girls and a general unwillingness to disclose the matter due to social stigma.

The scheme envisages a major relief to dairy farmers, who are being increasingly forced to channel their income towards treatment of their children for diabetes, Milma noted. Already, the MRCMPU runs a scheme that provides monetary aid to the daughters of its affiliated co-operatives’ members. It facilitates a stipulated amount deposited in their names and the bank releasing the amount once the beneficiary comes of age, a press release said.