Medical camp for helping persons with various lifestyle diseases in Kozhikode
The district committee of Pravasi Karunya Koottayma, a forum of expatriates, in association with Janamaithri police (Vellayil station) and Amala Clinic, Kattangal, will organise a free medical camp for the public at St. Xavier’s College, Eranhipalam, on Sunday. Dr. Mary Jose from Amala Clinic will lead the camp aimed at helping persons with various lifestyle diseases. For details, contact: 9526888015.
