Many volunteers back out of COVID-19 activities

The number of youth volunteers who are willing to join local self-government institutions to support COVID-19 prevention and care activities is on the decline, throwing up a tough challenge for administrators. Many of those who had been active in the area following the district administration’s call are now reluctant to be part of the activities due to safety concerns.

Though there were about 3,500 volunteers available in the district to undertake COVID-19-related work in the initial days, a majority of them did not rejoin the work at the end of their home quarantine period after two weeks of service. A recent request to find about 600 volunteers evoked a positive response from just 80 persons within the city limits.

Officials who coordinate the Health Department’s surveillance measures said the support of volunteers was mainly used for proper monitoring of persons in home or institutional quarantine. Checks and safety arrangements in containment zones too were carried out effectively with the support of such volunteers, they added.

Heads of various local bodies said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the fear of community spread were suspected to be the main reasons for the big drop in the number of volunteers. Organisations, clubs and youth movements should take the initiative to create awareness among their members and mobilise support for COVID-19 management activities, they added.

Some local body members are planning to approach the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) for mobilising the support of various youth clubs to meet the crisis. In many rural areas, the youth clubs are offering support to the local administrators for managing COVID-19 surveillance and preventive measures.