Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening ignored, says MP

Congress leader M.K. Raghavan, MP, has flayed the State Budget presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac for not offering solutions to the ‘needs’ of Kozhikode.
He said that the budget had totally ignored the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road widening project in the second phase of the Kozhikode City Road Improvement Scheme. Previously, the government had assured that a sum of ₹184 crore would be made available for the project this year fiscal.
Mr. Raghavan said that the budget made no mention about the development of Calicut International Airport.
Land has to be acquired for the expansion of the airport. After the Air India Express accident in August last year, the government had promised to take up the issue, he said.
He said that the proposed mobility hub for Kozhikode city, flyovers at Mankkavu-Cheruvannur and Pavangad had no allocation in the budget. Further, the development of the coastal highway and a flyover project at Eranhipalam had been ignored in the budget, Mr. Raghavan said.
