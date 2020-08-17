Man who documented Kerala’s cultural history in frames

Punalur Rajan, who died here on Saturday at the age of 81, was an exceptionally talented photographer who specialised in taking black-and-white pictures of cultural icons.
He is best known for the several celebrated photographs he took of Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, but his camera also captured other great figures of Malayalam literature like M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Thakazhi, S.K. Pottekkat, Madhavikutty and Sukumar Azhikode. Many of those photographs are not just artistically brilliant, but also document Kerala’s cultural history as well. Perhaps no other photographer captured as many rare moments of Malayalam literature and did it with as much finesse.
Two books
He published two books — Basheer: Chayayum Ormayum and MT yude Kalam — and both are collector’s delights.
Besides beautiful pictures of the two most-loved Malayalam writers, the books have photographs of many other remarkable personalities who interacted with them over the decades. Shortly after the publication of his book on MT, Rajan had told this writer that photographing the writer was not as difficult as it was generally thought to be.
MT paid the best compliment ever to Rajan when he said, “He is the spy the god sent to earth with a black-and-white camera.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath