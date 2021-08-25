Man killed in clash over property dispute in Kozhikode

A 58-year-old man was allegedly killed in a clash between neighbours over property issues at Chalilthodikayil near Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified as Mohandas.

The police said he was manhandled by his neighbour named Rajeesh. A serious injury caused to the head with some sharp object led to the death. The accused is absconding.

For over a year, the two had not been in good terms with each other.

A team led by Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashraf conducted inquest. The death was confirmed at a private hospital at Mukkom. The body was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.