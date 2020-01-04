Man found dead in well

A retired headmaster was found dead in a well near his house on Friday. The police identified him as M.V. Mohammed Ali, a native of Narikkuni.

In the preliminary investigation, it was confirmed to be a case of suicide. Though some of his family relations argued that the man committed suicide following his concerns on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the police denied the claims. Citing a note recovered from the spot, the Kakkur police said the man committed suicide after he lost some of his documents.

As part of the further investigations, a case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The body of Ali was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Helpline

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, on 0495-2760000.