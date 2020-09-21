Kozhikode

Man electrocuted

A 70-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to clear the branches of a tree spread over the power supply line near his house at Mambatta near Mukkom. The victim was identified as Peedikakkandi Mohammed.

The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. A long pole he used for clearing the branches accidentally touched the power line. He died on the spot.

The Mukkom police conducted the inquest and moved the body to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2020 9:50:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/man-electrocuted/article32662993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story