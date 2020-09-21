Man electrocuted

A 70-year-old man was electrocuted while trying to clear the branches of a tree spread over the power supply line near his house at Mambatta near Mukkom. The victim was identified as Peedikakkandi Mohammed.

The incident took place around 11.30 a.m. A long pole he used for clearing the branches accidentally touched the power line. He died on the spot.

The Mukkom police conducted the inquest and moved the body to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem.