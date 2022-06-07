Man dies in wall collapse at Perambra

A 67-year-old man died in Perambra in Kozhikode district as a wall collapsed on him on Monday evening.

His name was given as Narayana Kurup of Parente Meethal, Parappil, in Perambra. Mr. Kurup was standing next to the compound wall outside his home when the earthen wall of the nearby house, situated on a higher plane, collapsed on him from above. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Though local residents and Fire and Rescue personnel tried to extricate him, their efforts were in vain.