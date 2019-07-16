Malappuram to host maiden State CBSE English Festival

Benchmarks International School, Manjeri, will host the maiden State-level English Festival to be held for CBSE schools in the State this year. More than 1,000 schools from across the State are expected to participate in the festival titled Lingua Fanta.

The Confederation of Sahodaya School Complexes at its general body meeting held in Kochi decided to adopt the Malappuram model of English fest for the State-level event. Malappuram Sahodaya had conducted the language festival for CBSE schools in the district in the past four years.

The confederation also decided to resume the State-level CBSE arts festival with renewed vigour. The festival was abandoned last year owing to the floods.

The confederation has demanded that the government simplify the norms for giving special recognition for CBSE schools in the State. An umbrella body of 23 CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes, the confederation will conduct workshops for school principals in Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram zones.

Office-bearers

K. Unnikrishnan, Principal of Benchmarks International School, Manjeri, was elected president of the confederation. K.A. Francis, Principal of Naipuniya Public School, Kochi, was elected secretary and Fr. Biju Vettukallel, Principal of Girijyothi Public School, Idukki, treasurer.

Federik Leon, Principal of Sacred Heart School, Kareepuzha, and Fr. Sijin Oonnukallel, Principal of Karmal Public School, Vazhakkulam, were elected vice presidents. Joji Paul, Principal of Benchmarks International School, Tirur, and A.P. Soman, Principal of Samskriti School, Vadakara, were elected joint secretaries.