Malabar Tourism Expo to be held in Kozhikode today

Initiative intended to promote inbound tourism to North Kerala

Stage is set for Malabar Tourism Expo, the first endeavour of the Malabar Tourism Council (MTC) to create awareness among tour operators, both domestic and outstation, about the the possibilities of travel and tourism in North Kerala.

The Expo to be held at Hotel Malabar Palace in the city on Saturday is expected to be a shot in the arm for the tourism sector in the region, which is limping back after a setback during the pandemic.

MTC president Sajeer Padikkal said that over 150 property owners from north Kerala would take part in the event, promoting the destinations they represent. “Proper accommodation is key to the development of any destination. On the other hand, we need several destinations close by for a property to be attractive enough,” Mr. Padikkal said.

Thus schemes of the Tourism department such as Fam2 Malabar, familiarising destinations in north Kerala to tour operators from other parts of the country and abroad, as well as the move to uncover new destinations in every local body go hand in hand for the promotion of tourism, he added.

The expo will have delegates from Maldives, Malaysia, and Finland, besides Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Trichy, and Madurai taking part in it.

“Most tour operators in our State are focused on outbound tourism, sending people from Kerala to other states or countries. This is an initiative to make them familiar with what we have here, so that they could help in the reverse process, bringing tourists from those countries to our part of the country,” Mr. Padikkal added.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will inaugurate the meet at 11.30 a.m. and distribute tourism awards to Shahil Mariyam Mundakkal (MTC Council Award) and N.K. Mohammed (Tourism Leadership Award) for their contributions to the sector. Travel coordinator V.V. Yousuf from Chemmand will be honoured on the occasion.

Mr. Padikkal said a tourism meet of this magnitude is being held in north Kerala after 17 years. The event will also mark the launch of the Malabar Tourism Council.

Entry to the expo is free.