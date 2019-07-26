Malabar River Festival begins today

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will open the 7th edition of the Malabar River Festival at Pulikkayam near Kodenchery in Kozhikode district on Friday. The three-day whitewater kayaking event will draw the participation of national and international champions in the sport.

Manesh Bhasker, Chief Executive Officer of KAPTS, told reporters here on Thursday that 140 kayakers had already registered their names for participating in various categories. “This year, we have the confirmed participation of kayakers from 11 States and nine countries,” he said.

The contestants who score the highest in men and women category will be crowned as Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani respectively. Iruvazhinhipuzha and Chalippuzha will be the venues of the major events.

Thiruvambadi MLA George M. Thomas will chair the inaugural event. District panchayat president Babu Parassery, Tourism Secretary Rani George, and Tourism Director P. Bala Krian will be present.