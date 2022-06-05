Make environment protection a habit, says Minister

150 cyclists take part in ‘Wayanad Churam Challenge’ on Environment Day

150 cyclists take part in ‘Wayanad Churam Challenge’ on Environment Day

Ports and Museums Minister Ahammad Devarkovil on Sunday called upon the public to make the protection of environment a part of their daily routine rather than wait for World Environment Day to do their bit for the nature. Speaking at the district-level inauguration of the Nava Keralam Pachathuruthu under the aegis of the Kozhikode District Administration and the Haritha Keralam Mission, the Minister said that there should be a social responsibility in every one to protect the environment as we have first-hand experience of the harmful effects of climate change.

The ‘Pachathuruthu’ is being set up at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College with the help of the National Service Scheme in the college. Different types of fruit-bearing plants are being planted for the purpose.

World Environment Day was observed across the district. While the planting of saplings was a common factor in most of the events, some of the events stood out.

The Calicut Bikers Club organised the ‘Wayanad Churam Challenge’, an endurance bicycle ride, with the support of the District tourism Promotion Council. Around 150 cyclists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra besides Kerala took part in the challenge, which was flagged off by the Minister at 7 a.m. from Kozhikode city and concluded at Lakkidi in Wayanad.

The All Kerala River protection Committee in association with Providence Women’s College and AWH Special College organised a seminar in connection with the day, discussing topics such as linking of rivers and pollution. State secretary of the River protection Committee T.V. Rajan inaugurated the seminar.