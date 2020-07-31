Local transmission cases on the rise in Kozhikode

Kozhikode district recorded 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 72 were through local transmission.

Only two of the positive cases are those who arrived from abroad, while six came from other States. There are four cases in which the source of infection is unknown, three within the Kozhikode Corporation limits and one at Koodaranhi.

At the same time, 75 persons were cured of the disease on Friday. At present, 710 persons are under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and various first-line treatment centres in the district.

Also, 624 more were put under observation on Friday, taking the total number to 11,441. Of them, 734 are at various hospitals.

Migrants under scanner

Meanwhile, the corporation has instructed boat owners at the Beypore harbour to keep tabs on migrant labourers, once the trawling ban is lifted. A meeting of stakeholders on Thursday directed boat owners to pass on details of migrant workers to the Fisheries Department. Also, they should ensure that all labourers register on the COVID Jagratha portal before their arrival at the harbour, and passes are issued to them. Around 4,500 migrant labourers are expected to turn up at Beypore once the trawling ban is lifted. All should undergo 14-day quarantine before reporting for work. The Fisheries Department will oversee their activities, while police help will be sought whenever necessary.

Police patrol has been strengthened at various harbours in the city. Marine enforcement teams will also be on alert.