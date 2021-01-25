LJD humiliating us, allege JD(S) leaders

Move by Manayath Chandran to contest from Vadakara sparks row

A section of Janata Dal (Secular) leaders has accused the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) of humiliating their party in public. They said it did not bode well for the LDF, in which both the parties were allies.

K. Lohia, JD(S) Kozhikode district president, said here on Monday that the LJD should stop finding fault with his party. If the LJD was willing to merge with the JD(S), it should do it instead of blaming the latter in public. The Vadakara Assembly constituency had been with the JD(S) for long. “Manayath Chandran’s statement declaring his candidature from Vadakara, claiming that a section of JD(S) leaders were going to join the LJD, lacked propriety,” Mr. Lohia said.

The JD(S) would convene election conventions in all the 13 Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode district soon. The event in Vadakara would be held on February 14. Party State president Mathew T. Thomas, MLA; Minister K. Krishnan Kutty; and C.K. Nanu would attend it, he said. Mr. Lohia said that it was the style of the UDF members to declare their candidature on their own and start campaigning. “May be, the LJD is carrying the hangover from their stint with the UDF,” he said.

Mr. Lohia claimed that the JD(S) could trump home by fielding C.K. Nanu from Vadakara, when it was thought that the LDF would find it difficult to win from there in the wake of the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party founder T.P. Chandrasekharan.