LJD humiliating us, allege JD(S) leaders

A section of Janata Dal (Secular) leaders has accused the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) of humiliating their party in public. They said it did not bode well for the LDF, in which both the parties were allies.
K. Lohia, JD(S) Kozhikode district president, said here on Monday that the LJD should stop finding fault with his party. If the LJD was willing to merge with the JD(S), it should do it instead of blaming the latter in public. The Vadakara Assembly constituency had been with the JD(S) for long. “Manayath Chandran’s statement declaring his candidature from Vadakara, claiming that a section of JD(S) leaders were going to join the LJD, lacked propriety,” Mr. Lohia said.
The JD(S) would convene election conventions in all the 13 Assembly constituencies in Kozhikode district soon. The event in Vadakara would be held on February 14. Party State president Mathew T. Thomas, MLA; Minister K. Krishnan Kutty; and C.K. Nanu would attend it, he said. Mr. Lohia said that it was the style of the UDF members to declare their candidature on their own and start campaigning. “May be, the LJD is carrying the hangover from their stint with the UDF,” he said.
Mr. Lohia claimed that the JD(S) could trump home by fielding C.K. Nanu from Vadakara, when it was thought that the LDF would find it difficult to win from there in the wake of the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party founder T.P. Chandrasekharan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath