LIFE Mission to host meetings of beneficiaries in north Kerala

Arrangements are in the final phase for hosting district-level and block-level get-togethers of beneficiary families under the State government’s LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission in the north Kerala region from December 15 with an aim to create awareness about newer welfare schemes and to come up with quick solutions to long-pending grievances.

Chief Executive Officer of LIFE Mission projects U.V. Jose, who held a regional review meeting here with the district heads of LIFE Mission projects from Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, said about two lakh houses under the scheme would be completed in Kerala by January next and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would make the formal announcement during Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Mr. Jose said the proposed district-level and block-level get-togethers would provide an opportunity for thousands of beneficiaries to clear their doubts on various welfare schemes and air their grievances related to project execution in the presence of officers from over 20 government departments. It would be completed in northern Kerala districts by January 15, he added.

According to Mr. Jose, the State government achieved 96% of the total project target in Kerala and it could be improved to 98% by January next. The challenge in completing the remaining houses was mainly related to the selected beneficiaries and it could be addressed without much delay, he added.

At the regional review meeting, the district-level project officers presented the status of various works under their supervision. Officials who attended the meeting said about 1.51 lakh houses had so far been completed in Kerala under the scheme and the proposed district-level get-together would assure all the required follow-up support for the beneficiaries, taking into account their poor financial status and other social empowerment requirements.

The block-level and district-level coordinators would be responsible for ensuring the participation of officers heading various departments such as Information Technology, Civil supplies, Industry, Fisheries, Dairy Development, Agriculture, Health, Social Justice and Revenue at the adalats planned as part of the get-together. Direction was also given to the block-level information assistants to ensure the proper dissemination of news related to various government schemes to the LIFE Mission project beneficiaries.

LIFE Mission Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sabu Kuttan, Kozhikode Additional District Magistrate Roshni Narayanan and LIFE Mission coordinators from various north Kerala districts were present at the meeting.