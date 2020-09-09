Library to be named after Nayanar

The Kozhikode District Panchayat plans to open a library named after E.K.Nayanar, who was the Chief Minister of the State when it was declared a 100% literate State.
Opening a public meeting organised by the District Literacy Mission on the occasion of World Literacy Day on Tuesday, District Panchayat President Babu Parasseri said that a museum named after Chelakkadan Ayisha, a neo-literate at the time, who had made the declaration, was also in the pipeline.
Mr. Parasseri said that pictures in connection with the literacy movement of the 90s will be collected from the public to set up a photo gallery in the museum. The library will have reference facilities for research students, he said.
To keep up the memory of the declaration, the office hall of District Literacy Mission was named “Complete literacy declaration memorial hall”, on Tuesday. District Panchayat Secretary V.Babu presided over the event that was organised by adhering to the COVID-19 protocol. Director of State Literacy Mission P.S.Sreekala joined through video conference.hA
