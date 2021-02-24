Kozhikode

Level crossing to be closed

To take up urgent maintenance work, the level crossing gate at the Varakkal temple at West Hill Yard would be closed from 8 a.m. on February 26 to 6 p.m. on February 27, a press release said here on Tuesday.

