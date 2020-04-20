Less than 10,000 under surveillance in Kozhikode

As many as 1,584 persons completed their observation cycle for COVID-19 in Kozhikode on Sunday even as no new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported from the district.

A release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said the number of people under surveillance had come down to 8,428. Twenty-eight persons are at the Government Medical College Hospital. Five were discharged on the day. Of the 710 samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests, 647 were negative. The results of another 39 are awaited.

So far, 20 persons from Kozhikode and two each from Kannur and Kozhikode were tested positive for the virus here. Of them, nine from Kozhikode and those from Kasaragod have recovered.

Meanwhile, Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan said at a review meeting that strict restrictions would have to be continued in Kozhikode district as it fell in the red zone. It should be ensured that those in home quarantine do not venture out of their premises. Ward-level rapid response teams should collect essential commodities for such people if there is any such need.

The district panchayat has allocated ₹10 lakh to take up disease prevention measures using Ayurvedic drugs.