Late historian’s book collection donated to Calicut University

Varsity to make it available on its digital archives

The family members of late historian M. Gangadharan have donated an exclusive personal collection of books and historical documents maintained by the noted historian to Calicut University. The university authorities received the unique collection with a promise to make it available on its digital archives for the future generation of researchers and learners.

Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Wednesday visited the late historian’s house at Parappanangadi to receive the collection from Dr. Gangadharan’s wife Yamuna Devi. The Department of History at the university will be responsible for the safe custody of the documents and books.

Researchers who had maintained close contact with the historian said a majority of the books and documents handed over to the university were related to the Malabar rebellion. It included rare manuscripts of various interviews and statements of those who took part in the rebellion, they said.

Head of the Department of History V.V. Haridas, former Head of the Department K. Gopalan Kutty, Academic Quality Assurance Committee Director P. Sivadasan, and the family members of the late historian were present during the exchange of the collection with the varsity authorities.