Late freedom fighter K. Kelappan remembered
The late freedom fighter K. Kelappan was remembered at an event held at his ancestral home near Koyilandy in Kozhikode on Saturday. It was part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. M.P. Sivanandan, district panchayat vice-president, opened the event. Kelappan’s family members were honoured.
