Last day for voter enrolment today

The last date for getting enrolled in the voters’ list in the district is Tuesday.

District Collector and district electoral officer S.Sambasiva Rao has called upon the youngsters to make use of the additional day and be part of the electoral process. They could enrol through their mobile application brought out by the Election Commission or through Akshaya centres, he said.

The last date for the candidates to file their nominations is March 19. The voters can enrol themselves until 10 days before that date and hence March 9. The enrolment can be done through the National Voters’ Service Portal nvsp.in. Choose the icon ‘egistration for new elector in the home page of the portal. Documents to prove one’s age and address along with a photograph should be submitted in the portal.

The website www.voterportal.eci.gov.in can also be used for registration and making corrections besides the voter helpline mobile application.

To check if one’s name is featured in the voters’ list, visit www.ceo.kerala.gov.in. Those who turned 18 on or before January 1, 2021, can enrol.