Sajid Koroth, an expatriate from Atholi grama panchayat, on Thursday exchanged a consent letter with the local grama panchayat authorities for converting his 1.11 acres into a public playground to encourage sports and games in the village. He decided to support the cause following requests from a group of sports lovers and the local school alumni association. Grama panchayat president Sheeba Ramachandran said a mini stadium would be constructed at the spot to begin with the development activities. It can be completed in six months, she said.
Land donated for playground in Kozhikode
Staff Reporter
Kozhikode ,
February 11, 2022 02:23 IST
Panchayat plans to construct mini stadium at the spot
