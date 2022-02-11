Land donated for playground in Kozhikode

Panchayat plans to construct mini stadium at the spot

Sajid Koroth, an expatriate from Atholi grama panchayat, on Thursday exchanged a consent letter with the local grama panchayat authorities for converting his 1.11 acres into a public playground to encourage sports and games in the village. He decided to support the cause following requests from a group of sports lovers and the local school alumni association. Grama panchayat president Sheeba Ramachandran said a mini stadium would be constructed at the spot to begin with the development activities. It can be completed in six months, she said.