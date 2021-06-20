Land acquisition for road project to be speeded up

Disbursement of compensation to landowners to be completed in a month

Acquisition of land under litigation is one of the reasons for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road project getting delayed despite the State government sanctioning funds. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, recently said the land acquisition process would be speeded up to complete the project at the earliest.

The total area to be acquired is 7.4078 hectares, of which 3.9457 hectares have already been acquired with the consent of landowners. Of the remaining 3.4621 hectares, some plots are owned by merchants in the Nadakkavu area.

Besides, land owned by Education, Water Authority and Public Works departments are yet to be handed over.

The State government had allotted ₹210 crore as compensation to landowners, of which ₹163 crore has already been distributed. A few title deeds are being processed by the District Government Pleader to be registered.

In addition, the project requires the demolition of structures such as the old LP School building at Nadakkavu, water tank at civil station, and NGO quarters. Mr. Raveendran said the Public Works Department had been asked to do the needful.

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road will be a four-lane stretch with a width of 24 metres. The MLA said the disbursement of compensation would be completed in a month.

It was in January this year that the State government sanctioned the entire funds for project. The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan had organised several protests and agitations demanding speedy development of the road.