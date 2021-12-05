Labourer killed as concrete slab of house collapses at Kakkuni in Kozhikode

Three workers sustain serious injuries

A 24-year-old labourer was killed when the concrete slab of a house under construction collapsed on him during plastering work at Kakkuni near Kuttiyadi in the district on Sunday. N.P. Jithin met with the accident at 11.30 a.m. Three other workers who sustained serious injuries were admitted to the Kozhikode District Hospital.

According to the police, the four-member team was carrying out plastering work near the kitchen. “The concrete slab in the area suddenly collapsed on them. We have sought the support of a scientific assistant to ascertain the actual cause of the collapse as part of further investigation,” the police said.

Though the Fire and Rescue team from Nadapuram station carried out the rescue operation in the shortest possible time, the youth succumbed to his injuries at the spot. The other three were taken to the hospital on time with the timely intervention of the rescue squads and local residents.

After the inquest, the body of the victim was shifted to the district hospital mortuary. He is survived by father Kannan and mother Chandri. The condition of the other three injured, A. Jijeesh, M.M. Jishnu and T. Ajeesh, was stable, according to the hospital authorities.

In a similar incident last month, nine migrant labourers sustained injuries when the concrete roof of an under-construction building collapsed on them at Cherukulathoor. The labourers met with the accident while carrying out plastering work in the renovated house.