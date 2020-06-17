Kudumbashree opens second ‘Janakeeya Hotel’

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran opened the second “Janakeeya Hotel” of the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree at Chettikulam in the city on Wednesday. The restaurant is part of the corporation’s “Hunger-free city project”.

The hotel, a budget restaurant operated by Kudumbashree units, specialises in mid-day meal for just ₹20.

The restaurant is part of a network of 1,000 budget eateries planned by the State government. The unit gets a subsidy of ₹10 per meal while the electricity, water bills and rent of the restaurant will be paid by the Kozhikode Corporation. The corporation plans to open eight more such restaurants in the city. An amount of ₹50 lakh has been set aside for the purpose. The restaurant also provides home delivery service for ₹5 within 5 km.