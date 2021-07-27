Kudumbashree Onam fairs in Kozhikode from August 15

Kozhikode Corporation Kudumabashree will hold Onam fairs in the city from August 15 to 21.

According to the project officer, the fairs will be held at Elathur, Puthur, Mokavur, Vengeri, Kunduparamba, Puthiyangadi and Chevarambalam wards under the north community development society (CDS). Within the central CDS, fairs will be at Nellikkode, Kovoor, Thiruthiyad, Kuttiyilthazham and Kottuli wards. Vattakkinar, Areekkad, Beypore, Kallai, and Kappakkal wards will have the event under the south CDS. The official said the revenue earned by Kudumbashree volunteers had declined in the wake of the pandemic and the Onam fairs would help them sail through the financial crisis. The products of 850 groups within the corporation limits as well as the ones from other groups in the district would be up for sale.