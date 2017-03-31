KSRTC to revise tariff for its rental services

Renting out Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses for weddings, picnics and pilgrimages to private parties seems to have given some sort of a financial succour to the ailing State-owned company.

But KSRTC officials say rates are not that attractive to woo more clients in Malabar. Plans are afoot to bring down the tariff. A final decision to revise the tariff fixed five years ago has to be taken by the top management, a senior official said, adding that the KSRTC Kozhikode depot earned less than ₹2 lakh in the past three to four months.

As of now, the KSRTC charges ₹10,000 for 4 hours or 100 km for AC buses; ₹15,000 for 6 hours or 150 km, ₹18,000 for 8 hours or 200 km and ₹21,000 for above 8 hours. For non-AC buses, the rates are ₹7,000 for 4 hours and 100 km; ₹10,500 for 8 hours and 200 km and ₹16,000 for above 8 hours and 200 km.

This is apart from the six per cent service tax levied for both AC and non-AC buses. For above 200 km, the KSRTC collects ₹100 per km for AC buses and ₹70 per km for non-AC buses and ₹40 per km for ordinary buses.

KSRTC Zonal Manager K. Mohammed Safarulla said the buses that are hired included low-floor AC buses. Only spare buses are provided for private purposes.

Under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), Kozhikode depot has a fleet of 15 low-floor AC buses. Many people prefer AC low-floor buses for convenience and comfort. The KSRTC also provides a driver for private functions.