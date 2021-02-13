KSEB begins work on three hydel projects

As part of its mission to exploring non-conventional energy sources, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) kicked off work on three small hydroelectric power projects in Kozhikode district on Saturday. Minister for Power M.M. Mani opened the work through videoconferencing.
KSEB officials said the State government would invest nearly ₹190 crore for the completion of projects at Marippuzha, Olikkal, and Poovaranthodu. The board hopes to complete them in three years.
At Marippuzha, a 6-MW project will be realised along the Iruvazhinji river at a cost of ₹80.93 crore. The construction of a trench weir, intake duct, power duct, fore bay, surplus channel, power house, tail race pool, access roads, bridges, and switch yard will be part of the work, apart from fabrication and erection of penstock and other allied initiatives.
For the 2x2-MW Olikkal and 2.1.5-MW Poovaranthodu projects, the government has sanctioned ₹107.64 crore. They will be under Thiruvambady and Koodaranhi villages. Both the projects will be closer to the Urumi hydroelectric project.
Thiruvambady MLA George M. Thomas presided over the ceremony. Civic body heads and senior KSEB officials were present at the events held at Muthappanpuzha and Poovaranthodu.
