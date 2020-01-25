KSEB adalat for Kozhikode district

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will hold a “Vydyuthi Adalat” at the English Church Parish Hall at 10 a.m. on February 15.
M.M. Mani, Minister for Electricity, will inaugurate the programme. The adalat has been organised for consumers in Kozhikode district. Complaints to be taken up at the adalat should be sent to the section officers, KSEB, before February 5, a press release said here on Friday.
