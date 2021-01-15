Kozhikode to be first fully Niramaya covered district in country soon

Efforts are on to bring all persons with intellectual disabilities in the district under the cover of Niramaya insurance scheme.
A mass insurance drive is being held in the district under the aegis of the district administration with the help of the National Trust District Committee, District Social Justice Office, and Women and Child Development Unit. National Trust district convenor P.Sikanader said that the drive would benefit everyone who came under the National Trust Act such as those with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities.
The application for the insurance is filed online along with scanned copies of the medical board certificate, Aadhaar card, ration card, bank passbook, and a photograph of the person to be covered under the policy. The insurance covers medical expenses up to ₹1 lakh as well as the cost of training. The insurance is completely free as the premium is paid by the government.
The drive is being carried out with the help of the Child Development Programme Officers, ICDS supervisors and anganwadi workers in the district. For details, contact 0495-4040800, 8137999990 or 9447084722.
Based on a census in 2015, there are around 20,000 persons who come under the National Trust Act in Kozhikode district. The drive will cover all of them. “This will make Kozhikode the first district in the country to be a completely Niramaya Health insurance beneficiary district,” Mr. Sikander said.
