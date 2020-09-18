Kozhikode sees 404 more positive cases

The district recorded 404 COVID-19 cases on Friday, of which 368 were of local transmission of the infection.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said 12 of the new patients had come from foreign countries recently while nine had come from other States. The source of infection in 15 cases is unknown. With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 3,479.

As many as 348 people were cured of the infection and discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Friday, while 1,068 people have been placed under observation.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode district administration, District Medical Office and National Health Mission have come up with a set of guidelines for asymptomatic patients opting for home isolation.

Those in home isolation should be ready for room quarantine and should have a caretaker who is to follow the COVID-19 protocol strictly. The health workers in the region will monitor the person regularly and ensure that the house selected for home isolation has vehicle, telephone, internet and other basic facilities. Visitors shall not be allowed in such houses under any circumstances. The patients should have a balanced diet and drink lots of water, besides updating health workers regularly about their health status.