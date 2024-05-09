GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kozhikode registers 99.82% pass in SSLC examinations

Published - May 09, 2024 02:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Students celebrate their success in SSLC examinations at Calicut Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on May 8.

Students celebrate their success in SSLC examinations at Calicut Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on May 8. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode district recorded 99.82% success in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were declared on May 8 (Wednesday) evening.

Though the pass percentage is down from the 99.86% registered in the last academic year, the district has jumped to the fourth slot in the State compared with its performance in previous years. Kozhikode has been in the fifth position in terms of its performance in the past couple of years. This year, the district is behind Kottayam, Kannur, and Ernakulam.

Of the 43,799 students who had written the exam, 43,721 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 8,563 students, including 5,611 girls and 2,952 boys, got A+ in all subjects. A total of 166 schools registered cent per cent success. Of them, 55 are in Vadakara educational district, 52 in Kozhikode educational district, and 59 in Thamarassery educational district. Last year, there were 169 such schools. Vadakara educational district recorded a pass percentage of 99.95, Kozhikode 99.63, and Thamarassery 99.85.

Kozhikode / Kerala / test/examination

