Kozhikode records 402 fresh cases

Kozhikode recorded 402 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 390 were local transmission of the infection. Five health workers were among the infected. The source of infection could not be traced in six cases. One patient returned from abroad and five came from other States.
Meanwhile, 556 people were cured of the disease and discharged from various treatment centres in the district on Monday. The district has 8,147 active cases. There are now 26,352 people under observation.
In Wayanad
A total of 37 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday. There were also 68 recoveries. Of the new cases, 36 patients were infected through local contact and a person came from abroad. The district has so far reported 8,811 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 7,808 have recovered. The total number of active cases is 942. As many as 12,274 persons are under observation.
